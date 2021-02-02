Yellow sari, body filled jewelry … Emon’s mehndi ceremony is in full swing bengali singer iman chakraborty mehndi pic | kolkata

Today, February 2 is the social wedding ceremony of Emon-Nilanjan

#Kolkata: Emon finally got married! Nilanjan Ghosh got married by registering at Lake Gardens house on Sunday morning- Emon! Today, February 2 is the social wedding ceremony of Emon-Nilanjan. Sarben reception on the same day. The exchange of vermilion will take place on this day. Wedding preparations are in full swing since this morning! The singer wore mehndi with both hands. Emon is responsible for yellow sari, gold jewelry, handful of mehndi …

Emon will wear yellow Kerala cotton on his body. There will be a matching blouse. The bride and groom will wear white and yellow linen kurta-kerala dhoti. Emon-Nilanjana’s wedding party is taking place in Bali on February 2. Many people from the world of music and cinema will be invited. Kapot-kapoti is wearing clothes designed by fashion designer Abhishek Roy. Emon-Nilanjan got engaged in October 2020. After exchanging the ring, the cake was cut to celebrate.

Emon has already shared some pictures of the pre-wedding shoot on social media handle, which is a hotcake!

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 2, 2021, 12:15 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>