You can return to the grassroots, meet two MLAs who went to BJP, meet Mamata MLA Biswajit Das and Sunil Singh May Come Back to TMC | kolkata

You can return to the grassroots, meet two MLAs who went to BJP, meet Mamata MLA Biswajit Das and Sunil Singh May Come Back to TMC

Mamata Banerjee

Among the two MLAs, Biswajit Das is the 7th MLA of Bangaon North And Sunil Singh is the MLA of Noapara

#Kolkata: Is the outgoing MLA returning to the grassroots from the BJP? From the events of the assembly on Monday, such speculation increased in the political arena The rumors have spread about two MLAs from the Trinamool to the BJP, Sunil Singh and Biswajit Das. Because the two MLAs of North 24 Parganas visited the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on that day and talked for a while. However, both the MLAs have publicly claimed that it was a courtesy call

Among the two MLAs, Biswajit Das is the 7th MLA of Bangaon North And Sunil Singh is the MLA of Noapara Sunil Singh is again about BJP MP Arjun Singh’s brother-in-law

On this day, the Chief Minister first met Biswajit in the assembly Seeing him, the Chief Minister asked, ‘How are you?’ Biswajit immediately came forward and bowed to the Chief Minister After a while he went to the Chief Minister’s house Along with Biswajit, Sunil Singh also visited the Chief Minister’s house They talked with the Chief Minister for about 22 minutes After that, the possibility of the two MLAs ‘returning home’ has increased

Sunil and Biswajit have been in touch with two top leaders of the ruling party for some time. Because even though he joined the BJP several months ago, the two MLAs complained that they were not being given importance there Again, Biswajit never made any public insult against the party leader His main allegation was against North 24 Parganas district Trinamool president and food minister Jyotipriya Mallick. However, several Trinamool MLAs from North 24 Parganas, including Jyotipriya Mallick, were present at the Chief Minister’s residence on the day.

After meeting the chief minister, Biswajit and Sunil both claimed that they had met the chief minister to discuss development work. But on the eve of the elections, the question arises as to why the two MLAs approached the Chief Minister over the sudden spending on development. On this day, Sunil came out of the Chief Minister’s house and showed the ‘Victory’ sign on two fingers. It is thought that Sunil-Biswajit’s return to the grassroots may be a matter of time And in the end, if that is the case, it is undoubtedly going to be a big blow to the BJP

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:February 8, 2021, 2:55 PM IST

