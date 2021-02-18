Navigation
Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot
Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot

Two unidentified men shot dead a Youth Congress leader in Punjab’s Faridkot on Thursday, police said. The masked men, appearing to be in their 20s, first fired at the back of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan (35) while he was about to get into his car after coming out a from a friend’s shop at Faridkot’s Jubilee Chowk.

As he fell down, the duo pumped in at least six bullets into Bhalwan, before fleeing on a motorcycle that was kept ready by their associate some distance away. Bhalwan was taken to Faridkot Medical College where he was declared brought dead.

Bhalwan was the president of the Faridkot District Youth Congress and also a Zila Parishad member from Golewala.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the incident and directed the state police chief to nab those who were behind this incident. “Shocking incident of fatal attack on our Faridkot @IYCPunjab President Gurlal Singh. Have directed @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a speedy investigation and nab the culprits responsible for this heinous act. The guilty will be severely punished, ”he said.

Faridkot SSP Swarndeep Singh said no arrest has been made yet. “The investigation is on. As per the CCTV footage, two men did the crime. However, it is likely that more persons might be involved. We have lodging an FIR against unknown persons on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and under Arms Act. We will crack the case soon, ”the SSP said.

Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) chief Birinder Singh Dhillon said though the killing took place a day after the Congress’ landslide victory in the urban local body polls “we cannot link it with anything as of now”. He demanded that the case must be solved at the earliest.

Hours after the incident, a post on a Facebook page gave the credit for the murder to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Rajasthan jail. The SSP said that they are investigating the Facebook post.

