Youtube deleted some songs on farmers protest after following the government order. At the behest of the government, YouTube deleted several songs in support of the peasant movement national

#NewDelhi: The peasant movement is at the center of discussions across the country. The farmers are continuously agitating to repeal the agricultural law of the center. Netizens have expressed their views for and against this movement. Many people have also posted songs on YouTube in support of this movement. YouTube deleted some Punjabi songs from it.

It is learned that YouTube deleted some Punjabi songs in support of the peasant movement on the instructions of the Center. Among them was a song by Punjabi artist Kanwar Grewal. After deleting that song, a message is being given on behalf of YouTube. Written there, the song is not available in the country’s domain after legal complaints from the government.

But those songs have already been uploaded to more different channels. Last week, a notice was issued to Twitter by the Ministry of Information Technology. There, 1400 Twitter accounts were asked to be deleted. The Center claims that they are the accounts of Khalistanis and Pakistanis. These accounts are being used to provoke protesters.

Incidentally, from November, the Center started a movement against the three agricultural laws. Their demand is to repeal these three laws. After that the Union Ministers met with the farmers more than once. But no solution was found. The Center proposes to suspend these laws for the next 18 months. But the farmers did not accept that offer. They demanded that the law be repealed.

Recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the movement will continue till October 2. The Center will have to repeal the Agriculture Act by October 2. It depends on the decision of the center whether the protest will continue or not.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 10, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

