Zing Restaurants, one of Eastern India’s leading FnB brands, has recently launched ‘Curry & Crust: Tandoori Pizza’, a delivery only brand, in Kolkata.

At Curry & Crust, the classic pizza has been given a truly Indian twist- your favourite Indian curries on a flatbread. Think of it as your choice of Curry and Mozzarella on a ‘Kadak Tandoori Roti’, finished in the humble Indian Tandoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Abhimanyu Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Zing Restaurants said, “We want to establish Curry & Crust as the brand synonymous with globalised pizzas- global sensibilities, but with the comfort and familiarity of home. We’ve experimented with different Indian flavours in our menu so as to serve pizzas that are imaginative and fun. We want to break the mould of the stereotypical pizza by introducing varied Indian curries on the crust. We’re very excited to see how our customers like it.”

The menu includes specialities like “Pizza- Bhaji”– House special Mumbai (pav) bhaji pizza, baked in a tandoor with cheese on a homemade crust, “Eat Yo’ Greens”- Saag n Corn Tandoori Pizza, “Hukkum ka Tikka”- Chicken Tikka Tandoori Pizza, “Keema Masala Tandoori Pizza”- Your favourite mutton keema gets a tandoori twist,“Lahsun to me Naan!”- our take on the Garlic Bread etc.

Curry & Crust is currently operational in Salt Lake- Sector V and EM Bypass via Swiggy and Zomato. The brand plans to expand to Bangalore by the end of December 2020.

About: Zing is an F&B company based out of Kolkata, which operates multiple brands with distinct value propositions. Apart from Curry & Crust, Zing owns ‘Rang De Basanti Dhaba’, ‘Barf Soda Paani’, along with delivery-only cloud-kitchen brands ‘Deja Bowl’, ‘Rosy Roti’ and ‘Basanti Delivers’. The brand is currently present in and around Kolkata, Guwahati and Bangalore.