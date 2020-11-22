Zodiam Manpower Consultancy Pvt. Ltd starts its journey in Kolkata

Zodiam Manpower Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Inaugurated their new office at 217/1, Tilajala Road, 2nd Floor Kolkata – 700046.
The CEO. & founder of this institute Md. Ehtesham Hussain has informed that this institute will start hotel management training session from January 2021, where they are assuring a 100% job guarantee in middle-east with a age limit of 21 years to 35 years.
The training will be for 1 year at the expense of Rs. 20000/-.
Zodiam Manpower Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Has taken an oath of helping the poor & backward class persons to upgrade & train them in this hospitable industries an give them job placement in 3 – 5 star hotels in Gulf countries.

