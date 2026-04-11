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FM Jaishankar meets Indian community on his UAE visit amid West Asia tensions

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is on his UAE visit, where he met the Indian community. Scroll down to read details.

FM Jaishankar meets Indian community on his UAE visit amid West Asia tensions (Image: x.com/DrSJaishankar)

India-UAE Relations: The foreign minister of India, S. Jaishankar, is on a visit to the UAE. The minister met the members of the Indian communities on his visit. Alongside this, he met the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While interacting with the Indian community, he highlighted the efforts and actions of the Indian government for their well-being. The visit comes during the sensitive times when the US and Iran had agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal.

Foreign Minister meets Indian community in the UAE

The foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, shared that he started his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by interacting with the members of the Indian community in the nation.

Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI’s efforts towards their well – being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the… pic.twitter.com/MhZKAX13S6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Jaishankar meets UAE’s Foreign Minister

The minister later met the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and mentioned, “Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further.”

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A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our… pic.twitter.com/zoQ2BtkCGG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal had said, “Under the directions of the Prime Minister, our Ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. As you know, the External Affairs Minister is presently visiting Mauritius, from where he will be travelling to the UAE on April 11 and 12, 2026. He will hold discussions with leaders in the UAE to foster stronger India-UAE ties.”

This highlights that the visit of S. Jaishankar is focused toward making India-UAE relatyuions better.











