Asha Bhosle Dies: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues statement, says ‘This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts’





New Delhi: Asha Bhosle, who ruled the Bollywood music industry for more than seven decades, took her last breath on Sunday afternoon at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Reacting to this unfortunate news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said “This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family – we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad…This is a great loss to all of us, we stand with the bereaved family.”

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Reports suggest that the singer had not been keeping well for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admitted to the ICU on Saturday night.

“My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park,” Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle said.





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