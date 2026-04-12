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Delhi Metro to upgrade 70 trains on Red and Blue Lines by THIS date; Which services will be affected?

The DMRC is set to mordernise 70 trains on the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner. These trains have been in operation for 19 to 24 years in a bid to match with the current standards

Red and Blue Lines metro trains will be upgraded

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to modernise 70 trains on the Red and Blue Lines. This will occur in a phased manner by November 2027. The trains, which have been in operation for 19 to 24 years, will be equipped with new systems and features to match current standards. The phasing out will take place in three phases with the first phases covering 12 trains, while 18 trains will be upgraded in the second phase.

Here’s a look at how the phasing will take place.

Mid-life refurbishment of trains

The DMRC has begun refurbishing its oldest trains under a mid-life upgrade plan aimed at improving safety, comfort, and travel experience. The upgrades target the early RS-1 trains to bring them up to current standards.

DMRC is undertaking the refurbishment in three phases. The first phase has already covered 12 trains, while 18 trains have been upgraded in the second phase. Work on another nine trains will begin soon, with the rest to follow.

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In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be refurbished by November 2027. These trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service and are being upgraded with modern systems and features to align with the latest rolling stock standards.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train refurbished under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service.

THESE will be upgraded

The upgrade work covers both interiors and key systems. Passenger sections and driver cabins have been repainted to restore aesthetics and fix long-term wear, and electrical panels have been modernised to boost efficiency and reliability.

State-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems, and LCD-based Dynamic Route Map (DRM) along with display screens have been installed. These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies.

Safety measures have also been strengthened with the installation of fire detection systems equipped with smoke and heat sensors, it stated and added that in addition, older relays and miniature circuit breakers have been replaced with advanced units to ensure smoother and safer operations.

The statement said all coaches of upgraded trains are also being fitted with mobile and laptop charging points, along with new connectors and cables to support the enhanced systems and future upgrades.

Can services be affected?

No major disruption is likely as DMRC will be carrying out the upgrades in a phased manner and not all at once. Several trains have already been refurbished and returned to service, indicating that the work is progressing without interrupting operations.

The implementation will be carried out gradually until November 2027, with efforts to keep services largely unaffected. With this initiative, DMRC is upgrading its older trains to match the standards of its newer trains and is committed to providing safe, reliable, and passenger-friendly metro services.











