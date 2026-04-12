LPG update: Modi government takes BIG steps as Iran-US talks in Pakistan fail, plans to…

Iran-US war: In a significant global development, the collapse of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran has once again highlighted how global conflicts can disrupt everyday life far beyond their borders. For India which is heavily dependent on energy imports like crude oil and LPG, the situation poses immediate risks to fuel availability and prices. Therefore, the government’s quick response-boosting supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders, expanding PNG connections and increasing domestic production- shows a clear intent to shield vulnerable sections, especially migrant workers and low-income households. Here are all the details you need to know about the steps taken by the Modi government as the mediation talks fail in Pakistan.
Global energy crisis: What should India do?
Expanding PNG networks and raising domestic output are smart moves, but India still remains exposed to global volatility. This moment should push policymakers to accelerate energy diversification and reduce import dependence. A crisis handled well is an opportunity, India must now turn short-term resilience into lasting energy security.
Iran-US talks fail: What steps is Modi government taking?
State-run oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are coordinating closely with state governments to ensure smoother fuel distribution. The government has emphasized that refineries are running at elevated capacity levels, supported by sufficient crude oil reserves, while domestic LPG output has also been stepped up to maintain supply stability.
At the same time, India has significantly strengthened its domestic LPG production, now catering to nearly 60% of the country’s total demand. This increased self-reliance is offering timely relief to households and businesses, especially as uncertainties continue to affect the availability of imported fuel.
Over 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day: Modi Govt
In a significant statement, the the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday that distribution of domestic LPG in the country remains normal with more than 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered on Saturday and no dry-outs reported at any distributorship, a report by IANS news agency said.
The report also quoted the Ministry as saying that online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, and deliveries based on the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) have increased to around 93 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.
More than 4.24 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and about 4.66 lakh additional customers have also registered for new connections. Consumers are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric cooktops.
(With inputs from agencies)
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