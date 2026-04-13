Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle dealth: Karan Aujla honours legendary singer at his Mumbai show -Watch

Karan Aujla paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at his Mumbai show on Sunday evening. Watch the viral video here.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at his Mumbai show on Sunday evening. Aujla paused his show right before he zoomed the arena on a zipline to pay a tribute to Asha Bhosle by marking a moment of silence followed by a retrospective mash-up featuring 15 of her timeless singles, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwale, amongst others.

The gesture carried profound emotional weight as news of her passing at the age of 92 in Mumbai emerged the same day.

Notably, Asha Bhosle performed last on stage in 2024, where she crooned Aujla’s blockbuster ‘Tauba Tauba’. She also recreated Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step.

Watch the video of Asha Bhosle:

Aujla’s tribute to Asha Bhosle was more like a disrespect pic.twitter.com/jd1gLNMF0N — nysa (@chalkalaana) April 12, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here’s the video from 2024 stage performance:

: At 91, Asha Bhosle performs Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ LIVE; : Read more Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, at 91, continues to captivate audiences worldwide, as demonstrated by her recent electrifying performance in Dubai. The iconic artist took the stage to perform the… pic.twitter.com/i4egbEIETf — The Truth India (@thetruthin) December 30, 2024

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.











