IPL Match Today, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 21 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SRH vs RR in India online and on TV channel

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match No 21 LIVE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals will be aiming for their fifth win on the trot as they travel to Hyderabad to take on Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at a practice session in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 match vs SRH. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting the unstoppable brigade of Rajasthan Royals featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Riyan Parag’s RR are only the second unbeaten side in the league so far apart from Punjab Kings with four successive wins powered by current Orange Cap holder Sooryavanshi, who has scored 200 runs at a strike-rate of 266.66.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is aiming to achieve a massive world record in T20 cricket. If the 15-year-old RR opener scored 99 in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will become the fastest batter to notch up 1000 runs in T20 cricket history. Sooryavanshi has scored 901 runs in 22 matches so far, while the world record belongs to former Australia opener Shaun Marsh, who achieved this feat in 23 matches.

The home team, SRH, on the other hand have managed only 1 win in 4 matches so far and are coming into this clash after a six-wicket loss at the hands of Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings team. In the last match at home in Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan’s side failed to defend a 220-run target and are sorely missing the leadership and bowling prowess of their regular skipper Pat Cummins – who is yet to play a single match in the season due to injury.

“We could have ended with a total of 250, the way we started… but they batted well in the beginning. At the same time, we were not so good with the execution – in T20 cricket, the most important thing is the execution of your good balls. 190 is a par score here, we could have had 240 here. But 220 was a great total. We had six or seven bowlers. It showed in their batting that it was easier scoring runs for them. I think in today’s age, you don’t have to plan much – you just do ahead of the game,” SRH captain Ishan Kishan said after the loss to Punjab Kings on Saturday.

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SRH hold a slight edge in head-to-head record against RR with 12 wins as compared in 9 losses in 21 matches played till date. They had managed to win their only clash in 2025 season by 44 runs when Ishan Kishan scored his maiden IPL century.

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 will take place on Monday, April 13.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 21 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma/Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma











