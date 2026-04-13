Knowledgeum Academy Hosts Owen Richards, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission, for the 2026 Graduation Ceremony

Knowledgeum Academy, a premier IB World School in Bengaluru, recently celebrated its third annual graduation ceremony, Transcendence 2026 – the beginning of becoming – for its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) cohort. Hosted near the academy’s campus in Jayanagar, the event served as a milestone for the graduating learners, marking their transition from rigorous academic inquiry to impactful global leadership.

Snippets from the Knowledgeum Academy’s Transcendence 2026

The ceremony highlighted Knowledgeum Academy’s vision to deliver a holistic and internationally recognised curriculum in the heart of Bengaluru. This aligns with the IBDP’s mission to nurture independent thinkers who are prepared to navigate and lead in an increasingly complex world.

The 2026 ceremony welcomed Mr. Owen Richards, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, as the chief guest. His insights and expertise in international politics and a career spanning major international hubs like Geneva, Bucharest, Jakarta, Mumbai, and New Delhi helped learners understand the value of being a global citizen.

When addressing the Class of 2026, Mr. Richards said, “We have a long-standing conviction that our country is best protected and more prosperous when we remain true to our values and do not seek the short-term transactional winds of opportunism. And so it is in life. Try not to make a short-term gain at the expense of your values.”

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman – JAIN Group & Founder – Knowledgeum Academy, was also present for the graduation ceremony. Guided by his vision and backed by the legacy of the JAIN Group, the academy today stands among the best IB schools in Bengaluru, where experiential learning has evolved into a project-based, hands-on, profound academic experience for its learners.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Dr. Roychand stated, “Sometimes the most important life lessons do not come with recognition or reward. They come quietly through experience, reflection and resilience. What you have experienced here at Knowledgeum Academy is not just education but a way of thinking.”

The Class of 2026 has continued the academy’s tradition of high achievement. Building on the previous years’ success, where learners consistently achieved higher global IB grades, this year’s cohort has already secured early admissions to esteemed universities across the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and Europe, including prestigious international universities like the University of San Francisco, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Sydney, along with the top national institutions like Ashoka University, Krea University, and FLAME University.

These results are a testament to the academy’s dedicated university guidance and a commitment to strategic profile building that aligns with every learner’s interests and strengths. Knowledgeum Academy is proud to provide a learner-centric environment defined by small class sizes and IB-trained educators within the robust IBDP framework.

For more information on the IBDP and upcoming admissions, please visit www.knowledgeumacademy.in

About Knowledgeum Academy

Knowledgeum Academy, a pioneering educational institution under the JAIN Group, offers the globally recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, equipping students with a holistic, inquiry-driven education that meets international standards, located in Bengaluru. Recognised as ‘India’s Top Emerging International School’ by Education Today in 2023, the academy is dedicated to fostering a thriving environment for curious and ambitious learners. Offering the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for Grades 11 and 12, Knowledgeum Academy combines academic excellence with an engaging, interactive, and reflective learning approach. It is committed to shaping future-ready professionals equipped for global success.

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