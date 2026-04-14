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Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate expressway today – Check route, key features

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is set to open today, April 14. It will significantly cut the travel time to just 2.5–3 hours. Here’s everything about the route, connectivity, and key features of the project.

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: Delhi to Dehradun is a very popular getaway for officegoers and families. The tourist destination usually takes 6.5 hours by road, but now the time is going to be reduced from today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurateed the much-awaited Delhi–Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday. Once open, the travel time will be reduced to approximately 2.5 hours. This new expressway will give relief to thousands of daily commuters and pilgrims.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor today. The corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over 6 hours to around 2.5 hours. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly… pic.twitter.com/XZpR46K76l — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

The Delhi To Dehradun Expressway

The expressway, which stretches roughly 210km, is being designed to reduce the travel time between the capital city to Dehradun from 6 hours to 2.5-3 hours.

Delhi To Dehradun Expressway: Route And Connectivity

The expressway begins from Akshardham and passes through major routes of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The route include – Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur and finally Dehradun. The expressway connects smoothly with existing highways and city roads, allowing faster and seamless travel.

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Travel Time: What Changes?

Aspect Details Before 6–7 hours (often longer due to traffic bottlenecks) Now Approximately 2.5–3 hours Impact Faster logistics, smoother tourism access, reduced fuel consumption

The Delhi To Dehradun Expressway: Key Features

Access-Controlled Highway: The expressway has limited entry/exit points for uninterrupted high-speed travel.

12-Lane Section in Delhi stretch: One of the widest urban expressways

Wildlife Corridors: Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor near Rajaji National Park. The corridor is created to protect animal movement.

Expressway Has Elevated Roads, Underpasses: To reduce traffic congestion.

Smart Traffic Systems: The expressway is equipped with CCTV surveillance and emergency response systems.

PM Modi holds roadshow in UP’s Saharanpur

• Ahead of inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in Saharanpur.

• Built with a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the 213 km long Economic Corridor passes through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

• The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is specially designed to reduce man-animal conflict.

• As per Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will review the Wildlife Corridor, which is constructed on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.











