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Pakistani news channel pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, lands in trouble as notice is issued

Asha Bhosle dies: Pakistan’s media channel pays tribute to the legenday singer but lands in trouble as notice is issued by PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority).

Asha Bhosle dies: Pakistan news channel pays tribute to the legenday singer but lands in trouble as notice is issued

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s death has brought tears to the eyes of people around the world. Meanwhile, a new controversy has emerged in Pakistan following her passing. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to Geo News after the channel aired a special report on Asha Bhosle’s career and famous songs. Azhar Abbas, MD of Geo News Urdu, addressed the issue on social media.

Pakistan’s media channel mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle

Azhar Abbas, MD of Geo News Urdu, said on social media, “It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them.” According to him, more memorable songs from legends like Asha Bhosle should have been featured. He wrote, ” In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, Pemra, has chosen to restrict this.”

He also questioned the decision of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, saying, “Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders. Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi. In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties.”

Pakistani channel pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

In the post, Azhar Abbas wrote, “PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for broadcasting content related to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.”

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PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing content related to the legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle.

It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature,… pic.twitter.com/AuhFPyGZCL — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) April 13, 2026

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s notice has sparked a debate in Pakistan regarding media freedom and cultural ties. Some are calling it a matter of freedom of expression, while others are linking it to the current situation.











