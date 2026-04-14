Who is Juhi Bhatt Ranveer Allahbadia girlfriend, Influencer-actor, worked with Pankaj Tripathi

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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadias girlfriend, Influencer-actor, worked with Pankaj Tripathi

Ranveer Allahbadia’s girlfriend Juhi Bhatt is an influencer and actor, who has worked in movies with Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Karan Tacker.

Meet Juhi Bhatt, girlfriend of Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia’s personal life has been trending ever since he spoke about spending time with his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt. He introduced his relationship to the public in a very casual way that caught many by surprise. Months after sharing photos of them celebrating Diwali together, the couple was spotted watching an Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on April 12. He has now confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt.

Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt

In a video going viral on social media, Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt were seen walking towards Wankhede Stadium to watch the match. They were walking briskly when a fan approached Ranveer and asked for a selfie. He declined and was heard saying, “I am with my girlfriend,” thereby confirming their relationship. Juhi was seen smiling as she walked alongside him.

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Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is an actor and digital content creator based in Mumbai. She is also a dancer who has gradually carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Initially trained in Kathak and contemporary dance, she also worked in film marketing. Driven by her passion for acting, she later switched careers and dedicated herself fully to theatre, workshops, and auditions to further hone her craft.

Juhi Bhatt has appeared in numerous commercials and partnered with major brands in the industry. She played a lead role in the web series “Tumse Na Ho Payega” and has also been part of several collaborations with FilterCopy.

Juhi Bhatt made her Bollywood debut

Ranveer Allahbadia’s girlfriend Juhi Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Fukrey 3, where she appeared in the song “Ve Fukrey.” She also starred alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Recently, she also appeared in the paranormal series “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery,” alongside Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.











