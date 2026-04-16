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UP govts Kanya Sumangala Yojana benefits over 31000 girls in state

31,372 girls get benefitted under the ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ in Uttar Pradesh.

UP govt’s ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ benefits over 31000 girls in state

In the district, the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ has brought a major transformation towards securing and brightening the future of daughters. Under this ambitious scheme, a total of 31,372 girls in the district have been benefitted so far. From the birth of a girl child to her higher education, a total financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is being directly transferred into their bank accounts.

The popularity of the scheme can be gauged from the fact that in the current financial year 2025-26, a total of 7,809 new applications have been received, out of which applications of 5,037 girls have been approved and forwarded to the government for benefits.

The scheme has not only eased the path of education for daughters but has also played a significant role in curbing child marriage and improving the sex ratio in the district.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a total incentive amount of Rs 25,000 is provided to girls in 6 different categories. This includes Rs 5,000 at the time of birth and Rs 2,000 at the time of vaccination.

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Thereafter, Rs 3,000 is provided upon admission in Class 1, Rs 3,000 on admission in Class 6, and Rs 5,000 on admission in Class 9, all transferred directly through DBT.

Further, when the girl passes Class 10 or 12 and takes admission in a degree or diploma course, she is provided assistance of Rs 7,000. So far, the highest number of applications have been received in the birth and vaccination categories, due to which the maximum benefits have been provided in these two stages.

To ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the last person in society, extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted at the district, tehsil, block and gram panchayat levels. Camps are being organized at various places, and people are being made aware about the rights of daughters and the scheme through hoardings and wall paintings.

The administration has made the application process very simple, enabling applicants to apply easily with all required documents through any Jan Seva Kendra, cyber cafe, or their smartphone as per eligibility. Complaints received are properly verified physically, and after document verification, quality resolution is ensured.











