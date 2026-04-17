Bisleri International and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Drive Plastic Waste Management in the City

Unveils recycled plastic benches and waste collection bins under its Bottles for Change Initiative

Collection of 219 metric tonnes of used plastic from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in the year 2025-26

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), today unveiled recycled plastic benches and plastic collection bins at a ceremony held at the PCMC premises. The initiative, part of Bisleri’s flagship Bottles for Change programme, underscores the company’s commitment to plastic waste management via collection and recycling.

As part of the Greener Promise campaign, Bisleri has installed benches made from recycled plastic and plastic collection bins at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Ravi Babasaheb Landge, Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as the Chief Guest, alongside Dr Pradip Thengal, Deputy Municipal Commissioner & Head of Health Department, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation along with senior officials from PCMC’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department and CSR Cell. Bisleri was represented by Mr K Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs.

Mr K Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, “Through sensitisation about waste segregation at source, awareness drives and engaging with institutions, Bisleri and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have demonstrated a successful, practical avenue for waste management. Bisleri is committed to forging meaningful collaborations with various institutions to ensure that proper waste management becomes a norm rather than an exception in India.”

Shri Ravi Babasaheb Landge, Mayor, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) spoke about Bisleri’s continued partnership with the PCMC Municipal Corporation, “Our partnership with Bisleri is a testament to what corporations and governance bodies can achieve when they work together. The company’s initiatives in the city will deflect a significant amount of waste from landfills, raise citizens’ awareness about waste management, and build a foundation for a circular economy.”

Dr Pradip Thengal, Deputy Municipal Commissioner & Head of Health Department, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation added, “Our focus has been on building robust systems for efficient waste management at scale. Bisleri’s ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative is accelerating our progress towards a more sustainable and resource-efficient urban ecosystem.”

The Mayor accompanied by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner – Health, presented certificates of recognition to 8 educational institutions across Pimpri-Chinchwad in acknowledgement of their sustained commitment to collecting plastic waste on their campuses throughout the year.

A highlight of the event was a presentation of the impact of Bottles for Change programme in FY 2025–26. Through Bisleri’s partnerships with municipalities, institutions, and citizens across India, 30,309 metric tonnes of plastic waste has been collected and sent for recycling.

The partnership with PCMC represents Bisleri’s continued expansion of its municipal collaborations that engage and enable communities to adopt good waste management practices. These initiatives are a part of the company’s Greener Promise campaign that include driving plastic circularity, enabling community-led recycling practices, supporting water conservation, and building sustainable waste management ecosystems.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country’s largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.