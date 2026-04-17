Good news for Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of clash against KKR as THIS star player has…

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Good news for Shubman Gills GT ahead of clash against KKR as THIS star player has…

Big surprise for Gujarat Titans ahead of the clash against KKR in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Good news for GT ahead of KKR clash

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, who delivered an average performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the highly-intense match, there is good news for Gujarat Titans fans’ as the franchise acquired Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury.











