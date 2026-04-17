The Times of Bengal

GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Kolkata Knight Riders finally post first win of season against Gujarat Titans tonight

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will be desperate to get off the mark as they take on GT at their home in Ahmedabad on Friday.


Published date india.com
Updated: April 17, 2026 3:20 PM IST



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