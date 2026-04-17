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GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Kolkata Knight Riders finally post first win of season against Gujarat Titans tonight

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will be desperate to get off the mark as they take on GT at their home in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 25 of IPL 2026 season in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Match: Kolkata Knight Riders wait for their first win in the IPL 2026 season has now stretched to 5 matches now as they lie at the bottom of the Points Table with just 1 point. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR now face Gujarat Titans in match no. 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Shubman Gill’s GT, on other hand, have bounced back well after a slow start in the league. The Titans have won their last two matches heading into their home match against KKR and now have 4 points in 4 matches so far.

KKR’s selection woes are set to continue in their match against GT with Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana still not available for selection. Pathirana, who was bought for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year, has finally got an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket but hasn’t been able to join the team in Ahmedabad due to logistical issues.

Apart from Pathirana, KKR’s Rs 25.2 crore-buy Cameron Green has also been struggling for form but the Knight Riders are unlikely to drop him. GT hold a slight edge in head-to-head contests against KKR with 3 wins as compared to 1 loss so far and Gill will be looking to extend this record against a struggling Knight Riders team.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 25 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen/Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –











