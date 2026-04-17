IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s 86 powers Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win over KKR despite Cameron Green’s 79

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gills 86 powers Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win over KKR despite Cameron Greens 79

Shubman Gill’s match-winning performance help Gujarat Titans defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets. Read the full story to know more.

Gujarat Titans defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

The match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Where, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 5-wicket defeat.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first. Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for KKR, but disappointed their fans one more time as the skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Tim Seifert played some good shorts at the beginning, but couldn’t stand at the crease as he departed for 19 runs off 14 balls, including two fours and one six.

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Cameron Green’s fighting 79 lifts KKR to 180

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their three wickets early. But, star batters Rovman Powell and Cameron Green built a strong partnership and gave hope to the fans with a brilliant batting performance. Rovman Powell scored 27 runs off 20 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Cameron Green gave a reply to all the critics with his crucial knock for KKR, scoring 79 runs off 55 balls, including seven fours and four sixes and helped his side to post 180 runs on the board against Gujarat Titans.

However, every Gujarat Titans bowler shone with the ball, Mohammed Siraj took two important in his four overs and conceded 23 runs. Ashok Sharma also took two wickets. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada impressed the GT fans as he dismissed three-star players. Star bowlers, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishan also got one wicket.

Shubman Gill’s match-winning 86 guides GT to 5-wicket win

While chasing the target, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a good start for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan scored 22 runs off 16 balls, including one four and two sixes. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill played a match-winning innings for Gujarat Titans, scoring 86 runs off 50 balls, including eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172. Not only this, he also won the ‘Orange Cap’ after his heroics. Other batters, like Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips showcased a brilliant performance and guided their side to their third consecutive victory.

Varun Chakaravarthy was the key player for Kolkata Knight Riders as he took two important wickets. On the other hand, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine and Ramandeep Singh also took one wicket, but couldn’t help their side to win their maiden match.











