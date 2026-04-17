Traffic advisory: Coimbatore police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi, Stalin, Amit Shah’s visit – Check diversions





Coimbatore Traffic Advisory: The Coimbatore Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions ahead of the VVIP movements in the city. Security has also been beefed up in view of the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city on April 18. According to the city police, no private vehicles or taxis would be allowed to enter the airport premises or terminal entrance from 4 pm to 8 pm. Passengers, who have their flights scheduled on Saturday, are requested to reach the airport before 4 pm. No vehicles will be allowed to park on the airport premises on Friday and Saturday. Heavy vehicles entering the city from Salem, Erode and Tirupur will be diverted at Neelambur.





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