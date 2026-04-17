Who is Shaheen Bhatt’s fiance Ishaan Mehra? Works as…, gifts big diamond ring to Alia Bhatt’s sister





Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt’s engagement news has quickly become a topic of discussion across social media after a personal moment shared online caught wide attention. The romantic proposal setting and sparkling ring reveal created strong curiosity among fans who follow the Kapoor Bhatt family closely. Celebration pictures showed an emotional yet joyful moment between the couple with a scenic backdrop, adding soft intimate feel to the entire occasion. Post went viral within hours as congratulatory messages started pouring in from friends, industry circles and followers who were surprised yet happy about the announcement. Engagement instantly turned into a trending topic with focus shifting toward the identity of the partner who proposed and the life story behind him.

Shaheen Bhatt’s engagement moment with Ishaan Mehra

Shaheen Bhatt confirmed engagement through a social media post where she shared romantic proposal visuals with Ishaan Mehra. Couple appeared in a peaceful outdoor location where proposal took place. Shaheen was seen smiling while showing an engagement ring, which quickly became the highlight of the post. Her caption reflected a light, humorous tone where she wrote that the relationship may have gone beyond the simple liking stage. Post received warm reactions from close friends, family members and several Bollywood personalities who congratulated the couple.

See Shaheen Bhatt’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra comes from a sports background and has a strong connection with swimming at a competitive level. He once represented India at Youth Asian Games which highlights early athletic achievement. Over time he shifted focus toward fitness profession and built career as trainer. He is known as ATG certified coach and currently works in Mumbai based fitness environment.

He trains clients at SOHFIT gym which is founded by celebrity fitness expert Sohrab Khushrushahi. His professional journey reflects transition from athlete to wellness coach with strong focus on strength training lifestyle improvement and discipline based fitness approach.









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