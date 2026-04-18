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Moeen Ali breaks silence on why he chose PSL over IPL, says…

England star Moeen Ali opens up on choosing PSL over IPL. Read the full story to know more.

Moeen Ali opens up on why he chose PSL over IPL

The schedule clash between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) forces overseas players to choose one tournament. Most of the time, players who do not get selected in the IPL go to play in the PSL.

Players choosing PSL over IPL

However, there are some exceptions where a few players choose the PSL even if they can play in the IPL. One such example is former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who decided to play in the PSL instead of the IPL.

Moeen Ali explains his decision

The 38-year-old former Moeen Ali, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, decided to skip the IPL and sign up for the PSL instead. There was a lot of discussion about why he made this choice, but he has now shared his reason and explained why he picked the PSL over the IPL.

Moeen Ali reveals reason behind PSL choice

“There are a few reasons. I’m 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It’s a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me,” Moeen said

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Lack of opportunity in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Moeen Ali was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹2 crore. He played 6 matches but scored only 5 runs. He said that he did not get enough chances to play, and the tournament was too long, which is why he decided to skip the IPL this time.

“Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I’m playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going,” he said.

“You’re never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I’ve always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL,” he added.











