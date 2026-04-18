The Times of Bengal

SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers aim to stop Chennai Super Kings winning run in Hyderabad

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SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s side aims to stop Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK’s winning run at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.


Published date india.com
Published: April 18, 2026 4:16 PM IST



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