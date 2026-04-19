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IMD Weather Forecast: Delhi-NCR to stay partly cloudy; heatwave conditions likely in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha; rain expected in Assam and Bihar

Is any relief from extreme heat expected in the coming days? Check details here.

Prayagraj: Women cover themselves on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Several states across India are set to experience a wide variety of different weather conditions over the upcoming days. While intense heat continues to grip parts of the country, pushing temperatures above normal levels, several other regions are likely to witness rainfall activity that may bring much-needed relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast.

Which regions are most likely to face severe heatwave warnings this week?

According to a press release published by the India Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail along the east coast of India during the week. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh during April 18 to 20; East Rajasthan, and Odisha from April 19 to 22; West Rajasthan on April 21 and 22; East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on April 18 and 19; Jharkhand, on April 20 and April 21.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on April 18. Similar conditions are expected over Arunachal Pradesh from April 19 to 21, and over Assam and Meghalaya on April 18, 19, and 21. Meanwhile, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience similar weather conditions on April 18 and 19.

Which areas are expected to receive rainfall?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 kmph), is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21; Assam and Meghalaya from April 18 to 22; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from April 18 to 20.

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“Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 18th -21st; Assam & Meghalaya during 18th -22nd and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th -20th with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh 18th & 22nd; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 21st & 22nd April April,” IMD said.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from April 19 to 21, and over Assam and Meghalaya on April 18, 20, and 21.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Vidarbha on April 20 and 21; Chhattisgarh on April 18, 20 and 21 with lightning over West Madhya Pradesh on April 19 and 20, 2026.

“Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during 18th – 22nd; Konkan & Goa on 20th & 21st April. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on 18th April,” reads the press release.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh during April 18 to April 20; East Rajasthan and Odisha during April 19 to 22; West Rajasthan on April 21 and 22; East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on April 18 and 19; Jharkhand during April 20 and 21.

IMD added, “Hot and humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Coastal Karnataka during April 18 to April 22; Kerala & Mahe on April 18 to April 19; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during April 18 to April 20.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh on 18th & 19th; Jharkhand

during 18th -21st; Odisha during 18th -22ndApril.

Will Delhi-NCR continue to see relief with partly cloudy skies?

20.04.2026: Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 38°C to 40°C and 20°C to 22°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction associated with wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will be increase reaching up to 15 kmph from west direction during afternoon hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 12 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night.

21.04.2026: Mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 39°C to 41°C and 20°C to 22°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction associated with wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The predominant surface wind will increase reaching up to 20 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon hours. The predominant surface wind will decrease reaching up to 15 kmph northwest direction during evening and night.











