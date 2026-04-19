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KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Finn Allen IN, Jofra Archer OUT, Ajinkya Rahane may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Read the full story to know more.



KKR vs RR likely playing XI

There will be two matches played on April 19 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, the second match will be played between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals’ performance in IPL 2026

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions are still looking for their first victory in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a 5-wicket loss. With this defeat, KKR holds the last position on the points table.

Let’s discuss Rajasthan Royals, as they have performed brilliantly in the tournament as they have played five matches in the league, winning four out of them. Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they suffered a 57-run defeat. Overall, Rajasthan Royals showcased an impressive performance in the tournament and hold third spot in the points table.

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The match is going to be exciting as all the eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders. Will they win their first match in the tournament if Rajasthan Royals continue their dominance?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 Predicted 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, C Green, Rovman Powell, RK Singh, AS Roy, SP Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, DC Jurel (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, R Parag (C), D Ferreira, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi











