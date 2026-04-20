From Regulation to Relevance: Reimagining ManagementEducation in the Era of Structural Reform

India’s higher education system stands at a decisive moment of transformation. With the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan (VBSA) Bill 2025, the country is preparing to move toward a unified, outcome-driven, and autonomy-oriented regulatory framework. For management institutions, this is not merely a policy shift—it is a call to fundamentally rethink their purpose, structure, and contribution to national development.

By Prof. Avijit Banerjee, Director, GLF Business School, April 2026

A Structural Turning Point

The proposed framework signals a transition from fragmented regulation to a consolidated governance model. It emphasizes institutional autonomy, public disclosure, measurable outcomes, and accountability. Such a shift aligns with the broader vision of creating a globally competitive and innovation-driven education ecosystem.

However, autonomy will no longer be a privilege without responsibility. Institutions will be expected to adopt transparent governance systems, ensure digitally auditable processes, and demonstrate clearly defined learning outcomes. This transition requires not only administrative readiness but also a shift in institutional mindset—from compliance to performance.

From Academic Silos to Nation-Building Institutions

Management institutions must now redefine their role in the context of India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. The traditional model of producing degree-holders is no longer sufficient. Institutions must evolve into engines of economic and social transformation.

Three critical contributions define this new role:

Enterprise Creation: The focus must shift toward nurturing entrepreneurs and job creators who can drive economic growth, particularly within the MSME and startup ecosystems.

The focus must shift toward nurturing entrepreneurs and job creators who can drive economic growth, particularly within the MSME and startup ecosystems. Ethical Leadership: In a complex global business environment, integrity, governance, and accountability must become central to management education.

In a complex global business environment, integrity, governance, and accountability must become central to management education. Policy Literacy: Future managers must be equipped to understand regulatory systems, sustainability imperatives, and global economic dynamics.

This repositioning places management institutions at the heart of nation-building.

The Core Challenges

Despite the opportunities, several structural challenges must be addressed.

1. Regulatory Realignment

The move toward a unified administrative structure will demand robust internal systems. Institutions must strengthen governance mechanisms, implement data-driven decision-making, and build credible quality assurance frameworks. Those unprepared for this transition risk falling behind.

2. Faculty Ecosystem and Research Depth

The quality of management education is deeply linked to faculty strength and research output. Attracting and retaining competent faculty, encouraging industry-relevant research, and balancing teaching with scholarly work remain ongoing challenges. Without sustained investment and collaboration, the goal of building meaningful research ecosystems may remain elusive.

3. Employability vs. Education

A widening gap persists between academic delivery and industry expectations. Today’s business environment demands competencies such as data literacy, artificial intelligence awareness, ESG understanding, entrepreneurial thinking, and global exposure. Institutions must therefore redesign curricula to be flexible, experiential, and aligned with real-world demands.

The Opportunity Landscape

The reform framework also opens significant avenues for innovation and growth.

Autonomy with Responsibility

Institutions have the opportunity to design interdisciplinary programs, integrate technology into pedagogy, and establish global collaborations. Academic flexibility can enable more responsive and future-ready education models.

Management Institutions as Innovation Hubs

There is a growing need to move beyond classroom-centric teaching. Institutions can develop live consulting labs, startup accelerators, and policy research centres. Embedding incubation and real-world problem-solving into the curriculum will make management education more dynamic and impactful.

Digital Transformation

Technology will play a defining role in the next phase of education. Hybrid classrooms, AI-driven learning analytics, modular certifications, and lifelong learning platforms can expand access and improve learning outcomes. Institutions that embrace digital transformation will gain a strategic advantage.

The Regional Imperative

Different regions in India bring unique strengths and challenges. Eastern India, for instance, offers a rich intellectual heritage, an emerging startup ecosystem, and a strong MSME base, along with strategic access to South-East Asian markets. At the same time, issues such as brain drain, funding constraints, and limited corporate concentration persist.

Addressing these challenges requires a collaborative approach. Shared research platforms, faculty exchange programs, joint executive education initiatives, and regional innovation networks can enhance institutional capacity and competitiveness. The future will favor ecosystems over isolated institutions.

Reimagining Governance

Institutional governance must evolve in tandem with regulatory reform. Ethical practices, financial transparency, board professionalism, and stakeholder engagement are no longer optional—they are essential.

Leadership roles within institutions are also expanding. Academic heads must act not only as educators but as strategists, policy interpreters, and change leaders. Institutions must be managed with the agility and accountability of well-run enterprises, while staying anchored in their academic mission.

A Call for Pragmatic Reform

While the vision of reform is ambitious, its success will depend on practical implementation. A phased approach, consultative policymaking, and flexibility for different types of institutions are essential. Transition support—both financial and institutional—will play a crucial role in ensuring that reforms are inclusive and effective.

From Compliance to Contribution

The most important shift lies in perspective. The question is no longer how institutions will comply with regulatory changes, but how they will contribute to India’s development journey.

Management education must move:

From regulation to relevance

From isolation to integration

From incremental change to institutional transformation

If institutions embrace this shift with clarity and commitment, the evolving regulatory framework can become a powerful catalyst—enabling management education to drive innovation, ethical leadership, and sustainable growth in the decades ahead.

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