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Who is Jasmne Sandlas? Dhurandhar singer shares battle with alcoholism, heartbreaks from parents

After her father’s passing, Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas admitted that she drank more than she should have and later regretted it. The singer also spoke about her difficult past.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is currently in the spotlight following the success of songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has lent her voice to several tracks in Shashwat Sachdev’s album, which have become major hits. The singer spoke about her career, life, and musical journey so far on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where she also opened up about her struggle with alcohol addiction.

During the conversation, Jasmine Sandlas opened up about her struggles, saying she endured a lot during her childhood and had to figure many things out on her own. She added that even though she had made a name for herself as a singer, some challenges persist.

Jasmine is addicted to alcohol

Sandas said, “I struggled a lot. Growing up, I went through certain phases in my life where I had to figure things out on my own. That wasn’t easy. Life happens—it’s a lot for parents, but also for children. We all need guidance and support. Why are parents sometimes so tough on their children? When life really hits you, you do look for support.

I do regret some of the things I did during those two to three years when I was drinking. A lot was happening at once—I was famous on one hand, but dealing with personal emotions on the other. My family dynamics fell apart, my father passed away, and I was also dealing with success. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but at that time, it felt necessary.”

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Jasmine Sandlas’ relationship with her parents

Speaking about her relationship with her parents, Jasmine Sandlas shared that she experienced emotional pain during her childhood and often found herself searching for a sense of home. She said, “I had some heartbreaks in childhood because of my parents. They unknowingly broke my heart many times, so there is some resentment. I love them, but when a child’s heart breaks, it stays broken. When you don’t have a safe space to run to, you start looking for a home in everything. I did that all my life—just yearning and trying to find a place where I truly belong.”

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

Jasmine Sandlas was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She began her career in 2008 with the song Muskan and later collaborated with Bohemia on the album Gulabi. Jasmine’s mother encouraged her to sing from a young age and often put her on stage. During school, she took part in many singing competitions and was influenced by Punjabi folk music. At around 12–13 years old, she moved to California with her family, where she discovered West Coast music. By the age of 16, she had already started writing her own songs. In 2014, she gained widespread fame with the song Yaar Na Mile, which she sang and wrote alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh for the Salman Khan film Kick.

Jasmine Sandlas sang songs like “Sharat,” “Main Aur Tu,” “Jaiye Sajna,” and “Aari Aari” in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the films proved to be blockbusters at the box office.











