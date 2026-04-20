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Zanai Bhosle breaks down during final rituals of Asha Bhosle in Varanasi, video goes viral

Scenes from Varanasi highlight an emotional farewell as Zanai Bhosle is seen struggling to hold back tears during the ceremony, with the moment quickly gaining traction across social platforms.

News of Asha Bhosle‘s passing left music lovers across the country in deep sorrow as the iconic voice that shaped generations fell silent. Veteran singer breathed last on April 12 in Mumbai after health complications, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in Indian music. Family members came together to honour her memory through traditional rituals that hold strong cultural meaning. Days after the funeral ceremonies, attention shifted towards the final rites in Varanasi, where the ashes were to be immersed in the holy river. The moment turned emotional as visuals from the ceremony began circulating online, drawing widespread reactions.

The final rituals of Asha Bhosle in Varanasi

On April 20, the family gathered on the banks of Ganga to perform Asthi Visarjan following age-old customs. Rituals were led by Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, while close relatives stood beside him offering prayers. Sacred chants, rituals and offerings created a solemn environment as family fulfilled last wishes with respect, tradition and devotion. The presence of loved ones added emotional depth to the ceremony.

Zanai Bhosle breaks down during Asthi visarjan

During these final moments, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was seen unable to control her emotions. Videos showed her breaking down while standing close to family, reflecting the pain of personal loss. Her reaction struck chord with many viewers as it captured raw grief rather than a composed public appearance. Visuals quickly went viral across platforms with people sharing messages of support.

Earlier Zanai had poured her feelings into heartfelt message remembering her grandmother as closest companion source of love laughter. She spoke about everyday moments memories that now feel irreplaceable. Her words revealed deep bond that extended beyond family ties showing how loss impacted her personally.

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See viral video from Asthi visarjan here

More about Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle contribution to music remains unmatched with countless songs that continue to inspire listeners worldwide. Even as family completed rituals her voice legacy continues to echo across generations. Final farewell in Varanasi symbolised closure while also reminding everyone of enduring impact she leaves behind.

Story Highlights

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai at age 92

Family performed Asthi Visarjan in Varanasi on April 20

Zanai Bhosle broke down during emotional ceremony

Video from rituals went viral across social media

Final rites in Varanasi became emotional moment for family as Zanai Bhosle struggled with grief during farewell ceremony. Viral visuals highlighted deep bond shared with Asha Bhosle while also bringing focus back to legacy of legendary singer whose music continues to live on.











