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IPL 2026: Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for today – Check diversions and routes to avoid

Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing their third victory on their home turf against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

IPL 2026: Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for today – Check diversions and routes to avoid

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Tuesday in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match, which will be played today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. In the advisory, the city’s traffic police have warned of congestion on several major routes and announced diversions in and around Uppal. The matches are slated to be played on May 3, 6 and 22. The police are expecting moderate to heavy traffic on the match days, with large numbers of fans heading towards the stadium.

As per the traffic advisory, traffic congestion is expected between 12 pm to 11.50 pm along major routes and stretches, including Nagole–Habsiguda via Uppal Junction and Boduppal–Amberpet via Ramanthapur. The police have advised commuters to avoid these routes during peak hours.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Heavy Vehicle Curbs And Diversions Imposed

Restrictions will be imposed on heavy vehicles, including lorries, trucks, tippers, water tankers and private buses moving in the Uppal traffic limits. The heavy vehicles will be diverted at several locations, including Nagole, Habsiguda and Ghatkesar, in order to ease the congestion near the stadium.

Hyderabad Traffic Diversions and Advisory

Route/Area Diversion/Advisory Details LB Nagar Traffic Rerouted at Nagole Metro Station towards Boduppal and Chengicherla Tarnaka & Ramanthapur Traffic Diverted via Nacharam and NFC Rotary towards Cherlapally and Ghatkesar Hyderabad–Warangal Route Advised to use Outer Ring Road (ORR) via Ghatkesar or Abdullapurmet to avoid congestion The city traffic police have requested commuters to opt for public transport, such as RTC buses and the Hyderabad Metro Rail, to minimise traffic congestion. Add India.com as a Preferred Source











