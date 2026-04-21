The Times of Bengal

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins return for Kavya Maran’s side against Delhi Capitals

Posted on by admintob


  • Home
  • Sports
  • SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins return for Kavya Marans side against Delhi Capitals

live

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: SRH will be aiming for hat-trick of wins as they play hosts to DC in match no. 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.


Published date india.com
Updated: April 21, 2026 2:47 PM IST



Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *