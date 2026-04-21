SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins return for Kavya Maran’s side against Delhi Capitals

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SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins return for Kavya Marans side against Delhi Capitals

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: SRH will be aiming for hat-trick of wins as they play hosts to DC in match no. 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan’s SRH will take on Axar Patel-led DC in match no. 31 of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS/Chatgpt AI)

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match: Home team Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning march in the season as they host Delhi Capitals in match no. 31 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Kavya Maran’s team have won back-to-back matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings while the DC team are coming into this contest with a win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week.

SRH’s regular skipper Pat Cummins has reportedly regained his fitness and already joined the team in Hyderabad on Friday. Cummins is also apparently available to play in Tuesday’s clash against DC but will the former champions take the big call to change a winning outfit under the leadership of Ishan Kishan.

The team management had earlier suggested that Cummins could be back leading the side for the April 25 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC will also be pleased that their skipper Axar Patel is fit to lead the team after being forced to leave the field with muscle cramps in their last game against RCB in Bengaluru.

DC’s biggest concern will be their middle order and it will be interesting to see if they will introduced Prithvi Shaw or Karun Nair at the crucial No. 3 position in the line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone / Dilshan Madushanka, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan











