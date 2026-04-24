WATCH: Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 5-wicket win over GT in IPL 2026

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WATCH: Virat Kohlis match-winning knock guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 5-wicket win over GT in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock powers RCB to win over GT by 5 wickets in IPL 2026.

RCB beat GT by 5 wickets in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: The match no. 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Where Rajat Patidar’s defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their fifth victory in the tournament and holds the second spot with 10 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Sai Sudharsan smashes explosive century against RCB

Rajat Patidar’s side won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan began the innings and gave a great start to the innings with some brilliant boundaries as Sai Sudharsan got more opportunities to face more balls and hit boundaries. On the powerplay, Gujarat Titans scored 57 runs without a loss.

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Later, Gujarat Titans lost the wicket of captain, Shubman Gill, as he was struggling to play some big shots, and ended up being dismissed by star RCB spinner Suyash Sharma for 32 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and one six. Other batters, like Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar and Jason Holder, also played an important role for the team. But, Sai Sudharsan showcased his last year’s form and delivered a brilliant century for Gujarat Titans’ fans. His impressive knock helped his side to post 205 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets.

The RCB pacers had a normal match as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were the only players to get one wicket each in the match.

Virat Kohli guides RCB to a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), star batter Virat Kohli and new player Jacob Bethell began the innings. But, the England batter couldn’t impress the RCB fans as he got dismissed for 14 runs off 10 balls. In his inning, he smashed three fours. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal built a great partnership for RCB as both players smashed some great boundaries and gave some hope to fans.

Devdutt Padikkal showcased a brilliant batting performance, scoring 55 runs off 27 balls, including two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 203. Speaking about, Virat Kohli’s performance, so at the beginning of the match. Mohammed Siraj almost dismissed Virat Kohli on the first delivery, but, Washington Sundar dropped his catch. Dropping that catch was one of the biggest mistakes made by Gujarat Titans in the match as Virat Kohli played a match-winning innings for RCB, scoring 81 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 184. Not only this, for this performance, Virat Kohli won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. In the end, RCB faced trouble as Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack created problems for them by taking some important wickets, but Krunal Pandya came as a savior and smashed some crucial boundaries and clinched the match from Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

A barrier broken #ViratKohli takes on #KagisoRabada like never before as he hits his 1st TATA IPL six against him.#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/1jQMWSlWnX pic.twitter.com/JDX7howlOS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

For Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan was the bowler, who took two important wickets from Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma. Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder and Manav Suthar were the bowlers to get one wicket each.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets











