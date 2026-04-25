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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw IN, Pathum Nissanka OUT, Priyansh Arya may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for DC vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Read the full story to know more.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 predicted playing XI

The match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off the evening match.

Both teams will play their seventh match in the tournament. However, Punjab Kings got a good start in the tournament, as they have played six matches, winning five out of them, so far. That magic happened just because of their captain, Shreyas Iyer aka ‘Sarpanch Sahab’, who helped his side to grow a lot and win crucial matches with a positive mindset and winning attitude. Punjab Kings showcased an impressive performance in the tournament as they secured first position in the points table with 11 points and a great net run rate. Punjab Kings played their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were also struggling in the tournament with a lack of performance and losing streak. Punjab Kings defeated Rishabh Pant’s side by a big margin of 54 runs and secured their top spot in the tournament.

Let’s talk about their rivals, Delhi Capitals, who are delivering an average performance in the tournament. Delhi Capitals is also getting criticized in the tournament for the poor decisions and strategy of captain Axar Patel. Many cricket experts slammed Axar Patel for his wrong decisions on a big call, as in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Axar Patel asked part-time spinner, Nitish Rana to bowl all four overs, which came as a massive loss for DC as Nitish conceded 55 runs in his spell. Speaking about their last match, they lost to SRH by 47 runs as Abhishek Sharma fired up against DC and smashed an unbeaten 135 runs off 68 balls. Delhi Capitals have played 6 matches in the tournament, winning three out of them, so far. Delhi secured sixth spot in the points table with 6 points and negative net run rate.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match no. 35 Probable playing 11

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), MP Stoinis, N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Delhi Capitals (DC):

Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, T Stubbs, AR Sharma, Axar Patel (C), KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi

Also Read: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match No 35 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details











