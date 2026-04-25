Home

News

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

The price of the domestic cylinder remained unchanged at Rs 913. However, the OMCs increased the price of the commercial cylinder on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran, and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, concerns over LPG imports have increased. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials arrived in Islamabad on Friday, signaling fresh diplomatic efforts to start peace talks between Iran and the US. However, a top Iranian official confirmed that the Minister will not have direct talks with the US delegation. Instead, Pakistan will convey Tehran’s concerns to Washington through indirect channels. The developments are very crucial for India, which imports 90 percent of its LPG from the Gulf countries. The OMCs increased the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. However, the prices of the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remain unchanged. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 has been attributed to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which climbed from USD 542 per tonne in March to USD 780 per tonne in April.











