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WATCH: Lungi Ngidi was rushed to hospital after serious head injury after special efforts from Delhi Police

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A rapid green corridor by Delhi Traffic Police saw Lungi Ngidi rushed to hospital in 11 minutes, highlighting quick coordination during a tense IPL 2026 moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium.


Published date india.com
Published: April 26, 2026 1:21 AM IST

IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Lungi Ngidi, Lungi Ngidi head injury, Lungi Ngidi concussion, Delhi Police, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Delhi Capitals co-owner
Lungi Ngidi was rushed to hospital after serious head injury (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Star South Africa and Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was rushed to the hospital after he sustained a head injury during IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, thanks to swift action taken by Delhi Police, who created a green corridor despite peak traffic.

The ambulance carrying Ngidi reached BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in just 11 minutes, as Delhi Traffic Police cleared the route efficiently through heavy evening congestion.

Lungi Ngidi had to be taken off the field on a stretcher following a scary fall while going for a catch. He was immediately placed in an ambulance and rushed for medical attention.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi SUFFERS scary injury, ambulance rushes onto field during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

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Ngidi ran back to take a catch but lost his balance and fell, striking the back of his head on the turf. Players immediately signalled for medical help, and the mood in the stadium quickly shifted from high-scoring excitement to visible concern.

The incident occurred during Punjab Kings’s chase of a massive 265, in what turned into one of the most thrilling games of the season so far. Delhi Capitals had earlier posted a massive total of 264/2, but PBKS produced a stunning reply, reaching 265/4 to seal a commanding six-wicket win.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KL Rahul’s 152 goes in vain as Punjab Kings continue their winning streak

The match was stopped for 15-mints as the medical team attended to Lungi Ngidi on the field before placing him on a stretcher and shifting him into an ambulance. As per a report from ANI Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor to ensure he was transported to the hospital without delay.

Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor, watch video here…

The speed of the transfer stood out in particular. With heavy match-day traffic around Arun Jaitley Stadium especially near Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate the ambulance still managed to reach BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in just 11 minutes. It reflected seamless coordination between the on-ground medical staff and traffic authorities.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, visited Lungi Ngidi at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital after the Ngidi was admitted with a serious head injury

DC co-owner visited Lungi Ngidi at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, watch video here…








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