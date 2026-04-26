LPG cylinder booking rules May 2026: Will booking process change from next month? Check list of expected changes

LPG booking rule change expectations: Amid the crisis around LPG supply lines around the world and more specifically in India, the central government has taken various steps to prevent black marketing and hoarding, in order to ensure that the supply of LPG cylinders to households remains constant. In the month of April, the government made various changes in the LPG booking rules. Therefore, in the coming month, several changes can be expected. Here are the changes in LPG booking rules which can be expected in May.

What were the LPG booking rule changes made last month?

April has already seen changes in LPG rules, setting the stage for more expected updates from May 1, 2026. One of the notable April changes includes a price hike in 5 kg LPG cylinders, commonly known as chhotu cylinders. Moreover, there has also been increased focus on stricter booking timelines, with rules highlighting a 25-day gap in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, along with measures like Aadhaar-based e-KYC and tighter verification for domestic LPG consumers.

Also read: Will LPG, petrol, diesel prices rise after the US initiated blockade of Strait of Hormuz? Here’s what we know

New LPG booking rules expected for Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas?

Looking ahead, India’s major oil companies, Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas are discussing fresh rules that could further change how people book and receive LPG cylinders. From May 1, LPG prices and policies may be revised again. A key proposal includes making a 25-day gap between bookings mandatory for all users.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

Another change likely to be enforced more strictly is the OTP-based delivery system. Under this system, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number when the cylinder is out for delivery, and the delivery is completed only after sharing the code with the delivery person.