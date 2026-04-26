‘Violence has no place’: Modi reacts to Trump’s White House event shooting incident





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday finally reacted to the recent shooting incident at a White House event in Washington, DC, stating that he is relieved to learn that US President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and Vice President are safe and unharmed. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi tweeted, “Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.”





Source link