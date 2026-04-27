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DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi OUT, Jacob Bethell, Dushmantha Chameera IN, Virat Kohli set to…

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026: DC and RCB are both battling injury issues to their overseas cricketers with the home side set to miss South African pacer Lungi Ngidi in match no. 39 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi after a horrific blow on his head in the last game.

RCB batter Virat Kohli will be keen to fire at his ‘home ground’ at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Source: X)

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli is heading to his home ground while Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul is playing his ‘home team’ as the two sides face off in match no. 39 of IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. It is the second game of the season between the two sides after DC had stunned the defending champions RCB in their own backyard earlier this month.

Both teams are dealing with their set of injuries to big overseas players. The home team will miss South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi after he took a horrific blow to the head while attempting a catch in the last match vs Punjab Kings at the same venue. Ngidi was rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious but was later discharged and joined the team in hotel.

DC have the option of bringing in either Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera or New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson in place of Ngidi but will definitely miss the South African fast bowlers who has been excellent addition to the DC team this season.

Rajat Patidar’s RCB, on the other hand, will continue to miss the services of England batter Phil Salt at the top of the order with Kohli. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik confirmed that Salt is ruled out of the game against DC and his England teammate Jacob Bethell will once again take his place.

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Also Read | DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Kohli, on the other hand, is close to scoring 400 runs in the Indian Premier League for the 11th time in his career and will be keen on continuing his golden form.

“He goes back every year, assesses his game and comes back with a plan. The way he practices is a lesson for any young player. To keep up with the pace of the game and still produce match-winning performances is remarkable,” Karthik said about Kohli in the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

Energy about to shift.

Y’all feel that or is it just us? ‍ This is Emmvee presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/cxuoZanygO — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2026

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma











