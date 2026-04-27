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Delhi Weather: Rain, storms to bring respite from heatwave – Check IMD forecast

The IMD stated that Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are expected to witness rainfall from Tuesday.

Delhi Weather: Rain, storms to bring respite from heatwave – Check IMD forecast | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are currently witnessing an intense summer heatwave, with very high temperatures affecting daily life. The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 42.1 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave for today, as similar conditions will prevail throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

However, residents of Delhi-NCR will get some respite from the scorching heat in the coming days. According to the IMD, a change in weather conditions is expected from Tuesday with cloudy skies and rain. The daytime temperature is expected to fall to 40–42 degrees Celsius and may dip further to 39–41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.











