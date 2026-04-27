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Michael Box Office Collection Day 3: King of Pops biopic continues its steady run against Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs…

The Michael Jackson biopic continues its theatrical run with balanced numbers on day three. Even with competing releases the film is managing to attract viewers and sustain its presence at the box office.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 3: King of Pop’s biopic continues its steady run against Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs…

The biographical film based on Michael Jackson is showing a steady trend at the Indian box office even as reviews remain mixed. Released on April 23, the film has managed to attract strong interest among fans who continue to turn up in theatres. Featuring Pop Father‘s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film has maintained consistent collections over its first three days. Despite competition from multiple Bollywood releases, the film is holding its ground and building a stable run, which indicates sustained audience curiosity.

How much did Michael earn on Day 3?

On its third day the film collected around Rs 5.85 crore, which shows that it maintained its pace after earning about Rs 5.10 crore on day two and Rs 3.80 crore on opening day. Including paid previews of Rs 1.70 crore, the total India gross has reached around Rs 19.90 crore while the net collection stands close to Rs 17 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of about 32 percent with higher turnout during afternoon and evening shows.

Also read: Michael Twitter review: Netizens praise Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, call it a heartfelt tribute to the King of Pop- Check reactions

How is the film performing against other competitors?

The film is running alongside releases like Ginny Weds Sunny 2, Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. On day three, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 collected around Rs 0.38 crore while Bhooth Bangla earned nearly Rs 12.50 crore on its tenth day. Dhurandhar 2 collected about Rs 3.40 crore on day 39 and has reached a massive total of over Rs 1130 crore net in India, with worldwide earnings crossing Rs 1777 crore. Despite this competition, the Michael biopic is managing to stay relevant in theatres.

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Also read: When Michael Jackson stopped time, 2-minute pause that made super bowl iconic

What is Michael about?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan the film explores the journey of legendary King of Pop from his early life in Gary Indiana to becoming a global music icon. It covers his rise with the Jackson 5 his breakthrough album Off The Wall and the massive success of Thriller, Beat It, Bad and other gold classics. The cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles.

Story Highlights

Day 3 collection stands around Rs 5.50 crore with steady growth

Total India net crosses around Rs 16 crore in three days

Film holds strong despite competition from major Hindi releases

Audience interest remains steady despite mixed reviews

The Michael Jackson biopic is maintaining a stable run at the Indian box office with consistent daily collections. Even with strong competition the film continues to attract viewers and is expected to hold steady in the coming days.











