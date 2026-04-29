Michael Box Office Collection Worldwide: Michael Jackson film beats Dhurandhar 2 lifetime collection

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Michael Box Office Collection Worldwide: Michael Jacksons film beats Dhurandhar 2s lifetime collection – Check detailed report

Michael Box Office Collection Worldwide: Michael Jackson’s biopic has surpassed 2026’s big movies like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Scream 7, etc. Check the report.

Michael has surpassed Dhurandhar 2 (PC: Instagram)



Michael Box Office Collection Worldwide: Michael, which was released on April 24, is based on the life of the legendary singer Michael Jackson and is directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Its earnings in India are steadily increasing, and the film has reached around Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, the film has performed exceptionally well worldwide, earning approximately $226 million, which is around Rs 1,880 crore. As a result, the movie continues to generate significant buzz. Michael features Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, who is the nephew of the King of Pop.

The film has maintained consistent collections over its first three days. The movie also stars Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Despite competition from multiple Bollywood releases, the film is holding its ground and building a stable run, which indicates sustained audience curiosity.

Michael has carved out a solid niche at the global box office. So far it has held on as one of the top films of 2026, placing sixth. The film is up against blockbuster films such as The Super Mario Gaalaxy Movie, Pegasus 3, Project Hail Mary, Hoppers and Wuthering Heights. The film is earning steadily despite tough competition and strong hold in international market has been pushing the numbers higher. The film crossed Dhurandhar 2 within days of its release.

Also Read: Michael Twitter review: Netizens praise Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, call it a heartfelt tribute to the King of Pop- Check reactions

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Michael has surpassed Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has achieved a massive worldwide gross collection of approximately Rs 1,780.82 crore in 42 days, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The film’s total includes a domestic gross of Rs 1,356.07 crore and an overseas collection of Rs 424.75 crore. It is nearing the Rs 1,800 crore mark and threatening Baahubali 2’s records.

Michael covers his rise with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off The Wall and the massive success of Thriller, Beat It, Bad and other gold classics. The cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles.

Also Read: Toxic postponed again: Yash shares update on new release date, netizens ask ‘Because of Dhurandhar 2?’

Michael is expected to perform even better in the coming days. If audience interest in the film continues, it could set even bigger records. Its strong presence in the international market is especially boosting its position, while its earnings in India are also gradually increasing and contributing to the overall collection. Many believe the film could even break into the top five highest-grossing films of 2026. All eyes are now on its final box office collection.











