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DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Akeal Hossein credits Dwayne Bravo for his fearless performance against Delhi Capitals

West Indies left-arm off-spinner Akeal Hossein might have put up an outstanding performance in Chennai Super Kings’ commanding 8-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals last night, but he revealed that n

Chennai Super Kings’ Akeal Hosein, right, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, centre, and others, celebrate after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals� KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Photo credit: PTI

West Indies left-arm off-spinner Akeal Hossein might have put up an outstanding performance in Chennai Super Kings’ commanding 8-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals last night, but he revealed that none of it could have been possible without the advice he received from franchise legend and former all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Hossein made this revelation while speaking to JioStar’s post-match ‘Cricket Live’ show.

Highlights His 4 overs were a major reason why Delhi were restricted to just 155. When asked about his gameplan after CSK’s win, Hosein stated that he was advised to go out in the field with a fearless attitude

In what was quite a sluggish wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Akeal Hossein took full advantage of the conditions on offer, holding a tight line-length which saw him leak just 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He was not lucky enough to bag a number of wickets, but the one he took was perhaps the most crucial scalp of DC opener KL Rahul.

Also Read: SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Nitish Reddy IN, Praful Hinge, Nehal Wadhera OUT

His 4 overs were a major reason why Delhi were restricted to just 155. When asked about his gameplan after CSK’s win, Hosein stated that he was advised to go out in the field with a fearless attitude and to trust his plans with a special focus on field placements.

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And that well and truly helped the West Indies cricketer, who is playing just his 2nd season in the IPL and first since the 2023 season.

“It’s about being brave. Dwayne Bravo told me, especially for spinners in the Powerplay, you’re going to get hit at some stage. The key is to remove that fear, trust your plans, and focus on your field placements. I also believe strongly in doing my homework and being well-prepared.” – Akeal Hosein said via JioStar’s Cricket Live Show.

Eoin Morgan Says Sanju Samson ‘Joy To Watch’

After Akeal Hosein’s brief chat on the show, former England captain Eoin Morgan heaped plenty of praise on Chennai’s wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. The Kerala-born cricketer had played out a man of the match winning knock of 87 and also stitched a game changing 114-run partnership with IPL’s most expensive uncapped player Kartik Sharma.

Morgan was particularly impressed with the level of control that Sanju brought while marshalling the CSK chase.

“I didn’t think his stock could get any higher, but he’s added even more value with this innings. The level of control he brings to the dressing room reflects experience and leadership, and he lets his performances do the talking. It was a joy to watch him marshal the run chase like a seasoned player, leading from the front while guiding a youngster like Karthik Sharma at the other end.” – Eoin Morgan commented on Sanju Samson’s performance.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: CSK jumps into Playoffs race with win over DC, Sanju Samson zooms into top 5

Bangar says Kartik Sharma in right hands

Last but not the least, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gave positive remarks on the development of CSK’s record uncapped Indian purchase Kartik Sharma, who scored 41 off 31 and helped Samson steady Chennai’s ship after they lost 2 wickets within the first 7 overs.

Bangar claimed that Kartik is in the right franchise in his developing years and also praised the franchise’s willingness to give opportunities to youngsters without the pressure of performances.

“He’s in the right franchise, one that gives young players opportunities without the pressure of immediate results. There’s a sense of security within the CSK setup, and he’s grown with every game. What stands out is his ability to play straight and back his strengths. That’s a key quality, and with time, he will only improve further. A player like him at No. 4 fits perfectly into CSK’s long-term plans.” – Sanjay Bangar reflected on Kartik during JioStar’s post-match show.











