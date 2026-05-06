‘Please come back…’ Neetu Kapoor recalls Ranbir Kapoor’s concern while filming Daadi Ki Shaadi during India-Pakistan conflict period

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Please come back… Neetu Kapoor recalls Ranbir Kapoors concern while filming Daadi Ki Shaadi during India-Pakistan conflict period

Neetu Kapoor opened up about a personal moment when her son Ranbir Kapoor felt anxious for his mother Neetu Kapoor while she was away working on a film project during a period of heightened India-Pakistan tension.

Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up about a tense yet memorable moment from the shoot of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, where family concern and professional commitment came together. The actress revealed that her son Ranbir Kapoor was deeply worried when she was filming in Shimla during a period when India–Pakistan tensions were making headlines. Despite the situation, the shoot continued and later became one of the most talked-about behind-the-scenes stories from the film.

How did Ranbir Kapoor react during the shoot?

Neetu Kapoor shared that her son could not hide his concern and called her during the shoot asking her to return home. She explained that she tried to calm his fears while staying committed to her work. She said, “Yes, Ranbir called me and said, Mumma, please come back.”

She continued, “But I told him, This is the safest place right now, nobody is going to drop bombs here. When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at paparazzi for surrounding Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

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What was the atmosphere like on set?

According to Neetu Kapoor and co-star Kapil Sharma, the shoot environment in Shimla was surprisingly stable despite outside tension. The team stayed focused on their work and chose not to pause production. The cast and crew stayed in cottages instead of hotels which brought everyone closer. This arrangement created a sense of unity where everyone spent more time together and built stronger bonds during the filming schedule.

How did Riddhima Kapoor Sahni describe the experience?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is making her acting debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, described the shoot as warm and family oriented. She shared that the lack of vanity vans and shared living arrangements helped the team connect more naturally. According to her the experience felt less like a formal set and more like a close knit group working together with genuine comfort and understanding.

Also read: Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into Bollywood at 45, teams up with Kapil Sharma for debut

What is Daadi Ki Shaadi about?

Daadi Ki Shaadi is a family comedy drama directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film stars Neetu Kapoor alongside Kapil Sharma, R Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapuri and Sadia Khateeb. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni plays Neetu Kapoor’s on screen daughter who strongly opposes her mother’s decision to remarry. The film is set to release in theatres on 8 May and is timed around Mother’s Day.











