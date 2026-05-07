‘Aide killed as I defeated Mamata Banerjee’: Suvendu Adhikari on PA’s murder

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Aide killed as I defeated Mamata Banerjee: Suvendu Adhikari on PAs murder

Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari stated that the murder of his aide Chandranath Rath was deliberate and carried out because of his connection with him. The family, meanwhile, urged authorities to ensure strict and speedy punishment.

BJP Bengal chief Suvendu Adhikari. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that his personal assistant Chandranath Rath, was targeted because of his association with him and his political defeat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. While speaking outside Barasat State General Hospital after Rath’s post mortem on Thursday, Adhikari alleged that the former Indian Air Force personnel “might not have been killed” had he not served as his personal assistant or had Adhikari not defeated Banerjee politically.

Demanding action against the murdered he added, “I stand with his family, and the family’s demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him… this murder was premeditated.”

Targeted incident

Calling the incident a targeted attack, Adhikari alleged that the killing was executed with precision. “This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range,” he said. He further cited medical findings, stating that the post-mortem indicated multiple bullets were fired at close range, adding that the attack was aimed at ensuring instant death. Adhikari, however, insisted that the killing was not random. “This was not an ordinary crime. It was a cold-blooded, planned attack executed by contract killers,” he said.

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The BJP leader also alleged that Rath was targeted solely due to his professional association, saying, “He had no criminal background and no political hostility. His only identity was that he worked with me.” He added that the family of the deceased has demanded swift arrests and strict punishment, including capital punishment for those found guilty.

“All the MPs and MLAs of Purba Medinipur are currently at his house. My duty and responsibility are to look after his daughter and his wife. Most importantly, the family’s demand is to arrest these killers as quickly as possible, file a chargesheet, and ensure they receive capital punishment. This is my responsibility to oversee, and all my colleagues will assist me,” he said.

Police recover motorcycle used in shooting

Adhikari further said that according to preliminary investigation inputs, police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, and multiple suspects have been identified. A CID team has been probing the case. He also expressed gratitude to BJP leaders, saying, “Many leaders from my party, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Organising Secretary BL Santosh, have stood by me and Rath’s family. Many members of the party, including Rajya Sabha member Samir Oraon, and MPs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Khagen Murmu, have also stood by me.”

Also Read: Chandranath Rath: Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide who handled his Bhabanipur campaign, all you need to know about the former Air Force serviceman

“Many people from other political parties, including various partners of the Left Front, have also come here to pay their respects and express their condolences. It is a personal loss for me,” he added. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation, with forensic teams examining evidence collected from the spot. The state CID has also questioned local leads as part of the probe.

Earlier in the day, senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force, visited the crime scene in Madhyamgram. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident, calling for a thorough and impartial probe. Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on Wednesday. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

With inputs from ANI











