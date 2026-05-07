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Rat poison detected in watermelon after deaths of four-member Mumbai family

Police in Mumbai said forensic tests detected zinc phosphide rat poison in both the Dokadia family’s bodies and the watermelon samples. Investigators are now examining whether the April 26 deaths in Pydhonie were caused by foul play or a possible mass suicide.

The deceased family. (File)

Forensic examination has confirmed that the Mumbai family of four died of poisoning, not watermelon-induced food poisoning. Officials said forensic tests revealed the presence of a rat-killing toxic substance in the victim’s body and in the fruit they had consumed.

A major breakthrough in the case came after post-mortem examinations found a green discoloration in the internal organs, which experts said was consistent with poisoning.

Working upon this, traces of zinc phosphide — a commonly used rodenticide — were detected in all four deceased family members, as well as in samples of the watermelon, ruling out initial suspicions of simple food poisoning.

What do new reports suggest?

Now, 11 days after the incident took place, forensic tests have revealed that all four of them died because of a lethal rodenticide. Traces of Zinc Phosphite, a toxic compound used in rat poison, were found in their bodies during medical tests.

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Zinc Phosphite was also found in the samples of the watermelon consumed by the family. Investigators are now probing whether the chemical contaminated the fruit by accident, or if it was deliberately injected.

Organs turned green

Initial forensic findings last week revealed a green discoloration in some of the victims’ organs, such as the brain, heart, and intestines, pointing towards possible poisoning. Investigators also found traces of morphine in Abdullah Dokadia’s body and were examining whether it resulted from medical use, accidental intake, or foul play.

Also Read: Not watermelon, but poison may have killed 4 of Mumbai family; Morphine found in man’s body; Investigations underway

Police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded the statements of the family’s guests, who consumed the pulao and were unscathed.

What is the case?

The incident dates back to April 26, when the sudden deaths of four members of the Dokadia family triggered panic in the locality. The deceased were identified as Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and his daughters Ayesha Dokadia (16) and Zainab Dokadia (13).

According to media reports, the family hosted a dinner for their relatives in their Mumbai home and served mutton pulao. Following this, the family consumed watermelon at 1 am. By 5 am, all of them developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea and died within hours.

The incident first triggered panic and speculation around food safety in Mumbai, though the investigation has now moved towards examining whether the poisoning was deliberate.











