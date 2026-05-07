Supreme Court appoints DY Chandrachud to mediate late Sunjay Kapur family’s dispute over Rs 30,000 crore estate

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Supreme Court appoints DY Chandrachud to mediate late Sunjay Kapur familys dispute over Rs 30,000 crore estate

The legal battle surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s massive fortune has taken a fresh turn after the Supreme Court brought former CJI DY Chandrachud into the mediation process.

Late Sunjay Kapur family row (PC: Twitter)

The long-running legal dispute within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has now taken a major turn after the Supreme Court stepped in with a mediation move. The case involves a massive estate worth around Rs 30,000 crore and has led to tensions between Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur and his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The matter has been under judicial scrutiny for some time as multiple allegations and claims over the family trust and assets continue to surface. With emotions running high the top court has now decided that a structured mediation process is the best way forward to resolve the sensitive dispute.

Supreme Court orders mediation in Sunjay Kapur estate row

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan officially appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as the mediator in the case. The court made it clear that all parties should approach the process with an open mindset and avoid turning the matter into a public spectacle.

The bench also strongly advised that no party should make public statements or discuss the issue on social media. It was observed that the dispute is purely a family matter and should remain private instead of becoming a source of public debate or attention.

The court further noted that mediation had already been suggested in the previous hearing on April 27 due to the sensitive nature of the conflict. On Thursday all sides agreed to proceed with mediation which led to the formal appointment of DY Chandrachud.

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Also read: Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur breaks silence in Rs 30,000 crore estate row with Priya Kapur, says, ‘This girl tried…’

What is the core issue behind this dispute?

At the centre of the case is a family trust reportedly created in October 2017 in the name of Rani Kapur who is now 80 years old. She has approached the Supreme Court seeking to declare the trust invalid. Her plea claims that the trust was created using forged fabricated and fraudulent documents.

Rani Kapur has also requested that no transfer or sale of trust assets should take place until the final decision is made. The Supreme Court had earlier issued notices to Priya Kapur and other respondents in connection with this petition.

Also read: Big update in Sunjay Kapur’s will case: Priya Sachdev turns to Supreme Court for his divorce record with Karisma Kapoor

Ongoing legal battle in Kapur family

Apart from the Supreme Court proceedings another case related to Sunjay Kapur’s estate is already being heard in the Delhi High Court. This includes disputes over assets and management of properties linked to the family trust. The overlapping cases have made the situation more complex.

The court has now made it clear that the mediation report from DY Chandrachud will be reviewed before further steps are taken. The next hearing has been scheduled for August where the progress of the mediation will be examined.

Additional legal challenges around Sunjay Kapur’s estate

The case has also seen involvement from Sunjay Kapur’s former wife Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kian who have raised concerns about the alleged will. They have claimed irregularities and the court had earlier granted interim relief including freezing certain accounts linked to Sunjay Kapur’s estate.











