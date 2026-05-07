Why does Burj Khalifa’s builder prefers hiring Indians? Here’s what he said

Home

News

Why does Burj Khalifas builder prefers hiring Indians? Heres what he said

Emaar Properties founder and the man behind many gems of Dubai including Burj Khalifa stated the reason behind hiring Indians for any job. He praised their work ethics while speaking at the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ summit.

Burj Khalifa builder Mohamed Alabbar on why he prefers hiring Indians. Image credit: @Manish_Pandit01/X

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and the man behind the Burj Khalifa, recently praised Indians for their strong work culture, leading to an online discussion.

Speaking at the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ summit, Alabbar said he prefers hiring Indian professionals across his businesses because of their consistency, strong work ethic, and readiness to stay available even at odd hours.

Work ethic comes first

Alabbar described that his approach to work was personal, adding that while his intelligence may be average, his strength lies in hard work. He emphasised that dedication and persistence often outweigh natural ability.

He added that individuals who are willing to put in sustained effort tend to achieve better outcomes, underlying the importance of diligence and professional growth.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Attack on Dubai: Iran warns of UAE invasion if Donald Trump launches ground attack – but why Dubai?

According to Gulf News, Alabbar said, “This is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o’clock in the morning.” He further said, “I always tell people, from my own perspective, my IQ is average, but my hard work is the best. I believe in hard work.”

He also quoted a well-known saying during the summit, “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” The report quoted Alabbar as saying that hard work goes beyond putting in extra hours and includes evaluating opportunities carefully, making calculated decisions, and creating strong, disciplined teams.

Alabbar linked these qualities directly to Indian professionals, describing them as highly committed and dependable. He added that their readiness to respond at any time of day reinforces his confidence in relying on Indian talent across his ventures.

Focus on execution

According to him, building long-term business success requires more than hard work; it also involves attention to detail, careful evaluation of opportunities, and smart risk-taking. He further stressed that effective execution requires continuous monitoring of work, proper assessment of risks, and the ability to guide teams towards consistent performance.

Alabbar stressed the need for businesses to remain prepared for uncertainty, drawing lessons from events such as the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said companies that succeed are those that remain alert, reassess risks regularly and adapt to changing conditions.

Also Read: How costly is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa? Is the world’s tallest building insured? All details here

“There was a hard lesson for everyone. We had some hard lessons during the COVID pandemic as well as other crises,” he said. “You have to build an agile and resilient business that can handle these circumstances.” He added that building agile and resilient organisations is essential to withstand global disruptions and sustain growth over time.

Alabbar said Emaar acted quickly during recent crises to safeguard jobs and salary stability, stressing that a company’s reputation depends largely on how it treats employees when challenges arise.

Who is Mohamed Alabbar?

According to the report, Mohamed Alabbar went from growing up in government housing in Old Dubai to becoming one of the Middle East’s most influential businessmen, known for landmark projects like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.











