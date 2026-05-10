Major update in murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aid Chandranath Rath as police confirms car used by miscreants brought from…

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Major update in murder of Suvendu Adhikaris aid Chandranath Rath as police confirms car used by miscreants brought from…

In a major breakthrough in the Chandranath Rath murder case, investigators revealed that the vehicle used by the accused was brought from Jharkhand, while digital transaction trails are also being examined.

Chandranath Rath- File image

Chandranath Rath murder probe: The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has gathered pace with investigators tracing crucial leads linked to the vehicle allegedly used in the crime. News agency reports quoting police sources have said the car involved was brought from Jharkhand, while money transactions were also made online from inside the vehicle, giving investigators fresh digital evidence to track the accused. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Chandranath Rath murder probe.

Hunt for killers continues in Chandranath Rath murder probe

As the hunt for the killers intensifies, police teams are examining CCTV footage collected from the Bali toll plaza and are also probing UPI transaction details to identify those involved. Though no arrests have been made so far, investigators remain confident that the digital trail and surveillance inputs will soon help crack the case and lead them to Chandranath Rath’s killers.

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What is the recent update on death of Chandranath Rath murder probe?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the West Bengal Police to investigate Chandranath’s murder. It also includes police officers from the Special Task Force (STF) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Intelligence department of the state police. Representatives of the investigation team have gone to Uttar Pradesh to search for the accused.

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According to police officers, several people are being questioned in connection with the murder case. Chandranath was shot dead in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6. A four-wheeler came in front of Chandranath’s car following which his car stopped.

What are the allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandranath Rath murder case?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has levelled allegations against the Trinamool Congress in the incident. However, Trinamool has issued a statement condemning the incident and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation under the supervision of the court.

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The number plate on the car is fake following which two bikes of the miscreants were also recovered. According to the police, the number plates of these bikes are also fake. This was done with the intention of misleading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)











