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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting thunderstorms and rain later in the day and on Tuesday.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

Image: PTI

Delhi Weather Forecast: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have witnessed sudden weather changes in recent days. The capital city woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature recorded above normal at several weather stations. Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s base station recorded the nighttime temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal.

Major areas such as Lodhi Road and Ayanagar also recorded warmer-than-usual mornings with temperatures touching 26.4 degrees Celsius.

In Palam and Ridge stations, the nighttime temperature reported 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius respectively, both slightly below normal.

Will It Rain In Delhi?

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the capital witnessed no rainfall in the morning. However, The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and rain later in the day and on Tuesday.

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Delhi Weather: Air Quality

The air quality of the capital city was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category in the morning. The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded 117, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, AQI between 0and 50 falls under ‘good’ category, AQI between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, AQI between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, AQI has between 301 and 400 falls under ‘very poor’ category and 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.











